WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff took to an episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as how he could absolutely see the WWE hold a WrestleMania in London within the next five years.

Bischoff said, “If I was going to bet, I’d bet we see one very, very soon, within five years. I could see it, I could absolutely see it.”

You can check out Eric Bischoff’s completes podcast below: