Eric Bischoff Talks If Chris Jericho Belongs On The List of Top 5 Heels of All Time

Eric Bischoff discussed on the latest edition of 83 Weeks whether Chris Jericho belongs on the list of top five heels of all time.

Here is what he had to say:

“I don’t know. I have so much respect for Chris, and we’re good friends, I like being around Chris. I don’t know. I don’t. Time will tell. Here’s the disadvantage that Chris has in terms of his legacy and being compared to people. Gosh, I say this with so much respect and I don’t want it to sound anything less than that.

The peak of Jericho’s career is behind him. Just like the peak of Hulk Hogan’s career was probably in the mid 80s, it doesn’t mean he wasn’t viable in the 90s. But the very peak of Chris’ career, I think, was probably in WWE in terms of his stardom and just the magnitude of his stardom and that doesn’t mean that his performances or the characters that he has reinvented aren’t necessarily more interesting or allows him to sustain his relevance which is probably a better way to say it, but it’s going to be hard for Chris Jericho to be remembered as something bigger than the star that he was in WWE when, by the way, he was surrounded by guys like The Rock and John Cena and Randy Orton and others whose star was just as big as his. I hope that makes sense.

I think he certainly deserves a lot of credit for being able to reinvent himself and remain not only relevant but relevant at a high level, but I don’t know if that, in and of itself, will put him on that same pedestal as guys like The Rock and John Cena and Randy Orton who are really his peers at the peak of his career.”