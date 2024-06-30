Evan Husney On What’s Next For The VICE Wrestling Documentary Crew

“Who Killed WCW?” Producer Evan Husney recently spoke with Fightful on a number of topics including what’s next for the VICE wrestling documentary crew following the conclusion of the “Who Killed WCW?” docuseries.

Husney said, “Oh, absolutely. There’s definitely more ‘Dark Side of the Ring’ episodes that we would love to do, that we’re actively looking into. There’s other wrestling promotions in the past that I think had, not quite the same fate as WCW, but a similar fate, where there is a lot of finger-pointing and what happened. I think looking the business side of certain promotions would be very cool to see examine, sort of off the heels of this show. Already, we’ve gotten DMs, we’ve gotten text messages from people like, ‘Oh my god, ECW would be interesting to look at, TNA would be interesting to look at,’ and things like that. So who knows?”

You can check out Husney’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)