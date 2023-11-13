Favorites And Betting Odds For AEW Full Gear 2023

The favorites and odds for AEW Full Gear 2023 have been released by betting site betonline.ag.
The favorites are represented by the “-” symbol, while the underdogs are represented by the “+” symbol. The number for the favorites represents the amount of money you would have to risk to win $100. The number represents the amount of money you would win if you bet $100 on the underdogs.
Adam Copeland, Darby Allin & Sting -2000
Christian Cage, Luchasaurus & Nick Wayne +700
Jon Moxley -200
Orange Cassidy (c) +145
Toni Storm -250
Hikaru Shida (c) +180
MJF (c) -5000
Jay White +1000
Ricky Starks & Big Bill (c) -250
FTR +400
House of Black +400
LFI +600
Adam Page -400
Swerve Strickland +250
The Golden Jets -200
The Young Bucks +145