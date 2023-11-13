Favorites And Betting Odds For AEW Full Gear 2023

The favorites and odds for AEW Full Gear 2023 have been released by betting site betonline.ag.

The favorites are represented by the “-” symbol, while the underdogs are represented by the “+” symbol. The number for the favorites represents the amount of money you would have to risk to win $100. The number represents the amount of money you would win if you bet $100 on the underdogs.

Adam Copeland, Darby Allin & Sting -2000

Christian Cage, Luchasaurus & Nick Wayne +700

Jon Moxley -200

Orange Cassidy (c) +145

Toni Storm -250

Hikaru Shida (c) +180

MJF (c) -5000

Jay White +1000

Ricky Starks & Big Bill (c) -250

FTR +400

House of Black +400

LFI +600

Adam Page -400

Swerve Strickland +250

The Golden Jets -200

The Young Bucks +145