Scheduled for tonight’s show is a Will Ospreay interview, Samoa Joe vs. Claudio Castagnoli, Jamie Hayter sits down with Renee Paquette, AEW Continental Title Eliminator: Kazuchika Okada vs. Kevin Knight, AEW Women’s Title Eliminator: Toni Storm vs. Thunder Rosa vs. Penelope Ford vs. Anna Jay, as well as The Young Bucks & Ricochet vs. Swerve Strickland, “Speedball” Mike Bailey & Mark Briscoe.

The following are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, May 7, 2025. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 8-10pm EST. on TBS and MAX.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (MAY 7, 2025): DETROIT, MI.

The show kicks off with a new theme song and settles inside the building in Detroit, MI.

Hangman Page & Will Ospreay Kicks Things Off

We hear the familiar sounds of Hangman Page’s theme music. He makes his way to the ring to a roar from what sounds like a hot crowd tonight. Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and Taz show some split-screen footage and hype the Owen Hart Cup finals with Hangman and Will Ospreay.

Page settles in the ring and humbly begins by saying he can’t believe fans would cheer him after the things he’s done. They pop and break out into a loud “Cowboy sh*t!” chant. Page tells the fans that just so they know, it does make a difference. “So, thank you!”

He should not have to say it, but the past two years have been some kind of special hell. After what happened to him and his family, he wanted revenge and justice, and he found it. Hangman says he took from another man his hopes and dreams, and nearly killed him.

After their cage match he stood on the ramp thinking he’d find some sort of joy and peace, but found nothing. For one moment he thought if he could get back in the ring and finish the job he would be happy, but he couldn’t, and the truth is, he doesn’t know why.

He thought taking his anger out on those who get close would help but it did nothing, so he had to make a decision. He mentions his rival by name, Swerve Strickland, prompting “Whose House? Swerve’s House” from the crowd. Page says he will never forget what he did to him, and he will probably never forgive, but he will have to put it behind him.

He talks about entering the Owen Hart Cup tournament, advancing after wins over Josh Alexander and Kyle Fletcher. The final stop on his journey sees him taking on the man they call the best wrestler in the world today, Will Ospreay. This brings out the man himself, a big pop for Ospreay as he heads to the ring.

Chants from the crow indicate it is Ospreay’s birthday as Ospreay addresses his opponent for Double Or Nothing. He says it’s a pleasure to finally meet the Hangman, but also apologizes as he understands how much the match means to Page. One of his favorite moments is when he took the misfits known as the Dark Order and gave them a leader.

He says with the support then helping him become AEW World Champion in a moment that was perfect, but after he lost it, everything changed. Will gets it, it’s been a rough couple years for Hangman. Last week, Ospreay and everyone else saw something from Page after he beat Kyle Fletcher, something we haven’t seen in a while, we saw Adam smile.

Ospreay talks about everyone wanting to see Page rise back up, but he has one problem with that…at Double Or Nothing, Ospreay is not losing. He addresses what Page did to Jeff Jarrett, Christopher Daniels, and Swerve Strickland, saying Ospreay’s been handling all the media and other jobs that Page hasn’t.

He calls the Hangman out by saying this is not about his redemption, but Ospreay’s ascension. The two stand nose to nose, arguing with no mic between them when the Don Callis Family shows up on the stage. Callis runs down Ospreay for leaving his Family, though he is nearly drowned out by the crowd booing him.

Don asks Will if he knows who he’s standing in the ring with, calling Page a sociopath. This angers the Hangman, but Ospreay holds him back as he calls for Don to pick any two of his men to face the pair. He struggles to get through this in part because of the crowd giving out to Don Callis, and then when Page grabs his hand in retaliation.

Callis takes advantage of the tension by accepting the offer, suggesting that Page might have another “mental breakdown” in the process. The Family walks away as Page and Ospreay exchange some more words to each other before Hangman leaves the ring. The eventful opening segment wraps up on that note.

FTR & Stokely Hathaway Punk Out Tony Schiavone

A graphic for the match set up in the opening segment is shown for next week, as the commentators discuss this, along with the other matches on the docket for Beach Break next week in Chicago. As this continues, FTR and Stokley Hathaway approach the announce table. Stokely wants to know if Tony has a problem with FTR?

They issued them an apology, but week, after week, after week, he still has negative things to say about them. He referred to Stokely as a snake in the grass. Tony, you are a decrepit, pasty, pale, piece of. Tony cuts that off but he gets shoved back into his seat. Wheeler tells Schiavone to sit down and relax.

Garcia, you say you wants answers. You gave us no choice. You chose this. You turned your back on us. His daddy told him you have to learn lessons the hard way. This is going to hurt them a lot more than it is going to hurt them, emotionally. Harwood tells Tony to tell Nigel they’ll see him tomorrow night.

AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator

“Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Thunder Rosa vs. Anna Jay vs. Penelope Ford

Backstage, we see Anna Jay and Harley Cameron standing together looking as good as they want. Harley had her fat ass last week, do you have her fat ass tonight? Together, they have the “Tenaticty and the Agression,” Cameron says. Jay follows up, “T*ts and Ass?” Cameron responds, “Yes, that too!” Jay hops on Harley’s back and off they go. That was money.

Inside the arena, things go from color to black-and-white as we hear the familiar sounds of “Timeless” Toni Storm’s entrance tune. Out from the Warner Bros Studios set is the Timeless One for her latest title eliminator bout. Out next, looking like a female Homicide or LAX member, is Thunder Rosa. Jay and Ford come out after that.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Thunder and Storm watch Ford and Jay go at each other in the corner, with that fight spilling to the outside as the champ goes at it with Rosa, who takes Toni to the ropes for a low dropkick. Cover by Rosa, but Ford breaks the pin.

Storm is out of the ring as Ford and Thunder go at it, with Penelope dodging a senton before sending her to the ropes. Dropkick to the back sends Rosa to the mat, but Anna breaks up the pin that follows. Anna hits a flurry of offense on Penelope for the cover, but Storm stops the pin before landing some stomps and a fisherman’s suplex, only for Ford to break the pin.

Storm gets sent to the outside, with Anna following close behind, just as Ford hits a moonsault to drop on both of them. They rise to their feet alongside Penelope, only to be brought back to the floor hard by a dive from Thunder Rosa. On that note, the show settles into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When the show returns, Ford and Storm have returned to the ring and go at it before Rosa intervenes, forcing them out before Jay comes in for a near fall on the former champ. The action spills to the outside as Rosa hits a DDT taking Jay down, but they and Storm find themselves a victim of a big dive from Penelope Ford.

The action returns to the ring with a chain of corner splashes before Storm hits a running hip attack, and then offering herself as a base for a running dropkick from Thunder Rosa. Rosa and Storm look for a suplex on Ford as Megan Bayne makes her way to the ring, taking advantage of the No Disqualification stipulation of this match by laying into Storm and Rosa.

Jay fights back before being attacked by Ford, allowing Bayne to hit a sit-out powerbomb. Harley Cameron comes out for the save with a pipe, using it as an equalizer as she sends Megan up the ramp and to the back. Back in the ring, Ford connects with a death-lock on Jay.

Storm breaks it up with a nasty kick down low, followed by a chicken wing cross-face forcing Ford to tap out, giving the champ the victory in her latest title eliminator bout. After the match, Storm celebrates and gives a high-five to Rosa. The commentators hype action still to come and we head to another break.

Winner: “Timeless” Toni Storm

MJF Continues To Slowly Win Over The Hurt Syndicate

We head back to ringside, where Cru can be seen getting to their seats before the Hurt Syndicate make their way out to chants of “we hurt people” by the fans in Detroit. MVP gets a microphone to make an official announcement from the Hurt Syndicate, introducing Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley to a pop from the crowd.

He reminds us that they are the AEW World Tag Team Champions. He asks where are all the best tag teams to face and try and take the titles away from the Hurt Syndicate…and out come Top Flight. They address their struggles as of late, before saying they look at this as an opportunity.

Hurt Syndicate like to hurt people, and they know how to get back up from being hurt. They know they’re underdogs in this fight, but they also know they can hold their own against the top teams in this business. They ask if the Motor City wants to see a miracle, but MJF blindsides them instead.

He lays into Dante and Darius, sending them into the steps and ring post respectively. The crowd, recognizing what this is, chant “we hurt people” as MJF continues to, well, hurt Top Flight. He hops onto the apron, staring Bobby down as he enters the ring. MVP hands Friedman the mic, and MJF declares that he hurts people to a big pop from the crowd.

Lashley takes the mic from him, the crowd still chanting “we hurt people” as the All Mighty smiles at Max before telling him he’ll have an answer next week. This gets boos from the crowd as MJF’s music hits, allowing him to leave up the ramp as the Syndicate looks on. That’s how the latest MJF and Hurt Syndicate saga wraps up for now.

Ricochet With The Young Bucks, Who Also Get Some Unexpected Company

Backstage, we see The Elite addressing their opponents in the trios match later before Kazuchika Okada tells Kevin Knight “good night…b—h” before walking off. Ricochet confirms that he can help the Bucks solve the Swerve Strickland problem tonight.

He tells them to follow his lead in their match later and he’ll lead them to victory. He walks off. As The Young Bucks head into their office, they see The Death Riders waiting for them.

ROH Television Championship

Nick Wayne (c) vs. Rhino

Back inside the arena, Nick Wayne’s theme hits but is immediately cut off. Justin Roberts even stutters as it does, as Christian Cage’s theme hits to replace it. Out he comes with Nick Wayne’s ROH TV title over his own shoulder.

Wayne is accompanied by The Patriarchy, set to face “someone from Christian Cage’s past” up next. On that note, we head to a quick pre-match commercial break. When we return, Justin Roberts introduces the opponent — Rhino. The crowd explodes.

Rhino gets the upper hand on the champ quickly, forcing him to the outside for a breather and a word of advice from the Patriarch. The crowd is going nuts for him. After his initial offensive onslaught, Wayne takes over, hits Christian’s finisher on Rhino and pins him.

The fans chant “Bullsh*t! Bullsh*t!” after their hometown legend is tooled in just a few minutes. Christian does a big dramatic show of putting the ROH TV title on Wayne, only to take it back off and throw it down on the mat. He abruptly walks off as Kip Sabian follows behind him with Nick Wayne in disbelief as usual.

Winner and STILL ROH Television Champion: Nick Wayne

Swerve Strickland, “Speedball” Mike Bailey & Mark Briscoe vs. Ricochet & The Young Bucks

We hear a word from RUSH, who tells Kevin Knight he’s coming for him. Now it’s time for the next match of the evening, which is the highly-anticipated six-man tag-team tilt. The familiar sounds of Swerve Strickland’s entrance tune hits, and out comes the AEW World Champion, led as always by the goofy-ass(ed) but always-entertaining Prince Nana.

They settle in the ring and then Mark Briscoe and “Speedball” Mike Bailey make their subsequent ring walks. The theme for Ricochet hits and out comes the first of their three opponents. The Young Bucks’ entrance tune hits next and they all pose together on the ramp as pyro explodes.

All six men are in the ring and fans are loudly chanting “Swerve’s House!” The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with what should be one of the best matches of the evening. We start off with Strickland and Ricochet, with Swerve getting the upper hand before tagging in Speedball who gets a near fall in the process.

Ricochet turns things around with an assist from the Bucks, before sending an entering Strickland into a kick from the Bucks. Chaos ensues as the trio get the jump on Briscoe as well, standing tall in the ring before their opponents get up, but the Bucks and Ricochet make a quick escape. The Bucks leave Ricochet alone on the apron for a boot that sends him to the floor.

We see a dive from Bailey, Strickland, and Briscoe onto the Bucks and Ricochet. The action returns to the ring with Bailey tagging in Mark for a double-team on Ricochet, before Briscoe gets sent through the ropes to the outside. Swerve comes running in but gets dropped by Ricochet as the Bucks lay out Briscoe, and then Bailey.

Chaos ensues once more until Ricochet hits a big 450 splash on Briscoe. On that note, the show shifts gears and settles into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When the show returns, Ricochet lays into Mark Briscoe before sending him to the ropes, only to take an enzguri that allows Mark to tag in Speedball.

Matthew tags in as well but faces a flurry of offense from Bailey, who gets a two count. Nicholas tries to intervene when Bailey goes up top, but he takes a hurricanrana sending him onto Matthew on the floor. Action returns to the ring as Bailey gets the cover, but Ricochet breaks up the pin. A whirlwind of offense from all six men ends with a House Call form Strickland.

Bailey reaches for a tag to Swerve but is cut off by the Bucks…only for Speedball to fight his way to the tag! Strickland is in and goes off on the Bucks, going up top for an uppercut and the griddy for good measure. Ricochet tries to intervene but he’s sent right back out of the ring, and Strickland hits a double suplex on the Bucks, before countering a hurricanrana from Ricochet.

Back-breaker on Matthew as Briscoe and Bailey run tandem on him. Froggy Bow connects from Mark as Swerve gets the cover, but Nicholas breaks up the pin just in time. Chaos spills to the outside as Swerve goes for a House Call on Matthew, only for the EVP to sneak a small package to get the win out of nowhere. Excellent match, as you’d expect.

Winners: Ricochet & The Young Bucks

MJF, Will Ospreay Have Intense Back-And-Forth

We go backstage, where Renee talks to Ospreay about the tag match set for next week. Ospreay is interrupted by MJF, who makes an AEW Shop shill before talking about wanting to see Ospreay win the Owen and go on to get “his” AEW World Championship at All In Texas.

From there, Ospreay mocks MJF by suggesting he is afraid to face him again, but Friedman insists that he wants to prove that ain’t nobody on the level of the Devil. Ospreay reminds him that he is on another level. The show heads into another commercial break.

Mercedes Moné Attacks Jamie Hayter During Sit-Down Interview

Renee Paquette is backstage for a sit-down interview with Jamie Hayter, who talks about what the Owen Hart Cup finals against Mercedes Moné means for her. She runs down Mercedes Moné and her remarks last week, calling the TBS Champion the antithesis of what Owen Hart stands for.

She wants to know the woman behind the hype. She also talks about feeling insulted by Mercedes saying she reminds her of herself, admitting Hayter doesn’t have the same star power but she does have integrity, grit, and truth. This is about showing Moné that she is not unstoppable.

Jamie pivots away from addressing her past back issues, but is soon interrupted by Mercedes Moné attacking her from behind. They fight out of the room as we head back to ringside, and sure enough, we find them duking it out in the box seats. Mercedes runs away, heading to the ramp before managing to dodge a Hayterade to escape to the back.

Hayter’s music hits, but not for long as Moné blindsides her before locking in the Statement Maker. Officials rush down to break it up, and Mercedes finally breaks the hold before posing with the Owen Hart Cup trophy. That ends the eventful multi-set segment.

Kris Statlander Tries Making Up With Willow Nightingale, To No Avail

We head backstage once again, where this time we hear from Willow Nightingale. She addresses The Death Riders, before Kris Statlander walks up and confronts her.

The issues they had in the past bubble back up as Willow refuses to address it directly, but she does offer a challenge to Statlander for a match on Collision tomorrow night. Statlander accepts. It’s made official.

AEW Continental Championship Eliminator

Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Kevin Knight

Inside the arena once again, we hear the coin drop and out comes “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada makes his entrance for our next match, which will be an AEW Continental Championship Eliminator bout.

Kevin Knight’s music hits as The Jet comes out next, but he gets blindsided by RUSH from behind. RUSH attacks Kevin, sending him into the barricade before making his exit. Speedball Mike Bailey runs down to check on him, but Knight insists he’s good to go.

Bailey is told to leave ringside before the match gets officially started. The bell sounds and off we go. Okada takes advantage of the damage done by Rush to get a set of near-falls early on, but Knight shows his tenacity each time by managing to kick out. Kevin crawls to the corner, where the champ mocks him with some boots to the face.

Knight manages to fight back with some right hands in the center of the ring! He charges at Okada in the corner, but is forced to the outside by the champ. On that note, the show shifts gears and settles into a mid-match commercial.

When the show returns, Okada finishes things off with The Rainmaker. Afterwards, he hits him with more Rainmakers for no good reason until Speedball hits the ring to run him off.

Winner: Kazuchika Okada

Samoa Joe vs. Claudio Castagnoli

It’s main event time!

But first, some matches are announced for tomorrow’s special Thursday edition of AEW Collision, which will once again air on TBS, as well as next week’s AEW Beach Break special. We then see The Hurt Syndicate as they are leaving the building. They have some new dude Harrison Landau, a legal advisor, with them. They promise an answer for MJF next week.

Inside the arena again, Claudio Castagnoli’s theme hits and out comes The Death Riders member through the crowd in a weird ass ring jacket with ribbons hanging off of it all over it. He settles inside the squared circle and his music dies down.

The entrance tune for his opponent hits and out comes one of the AEW Trios Champions, Samoa Joe. He settles in the ring to loud chants of “Joe! Joe! Joe!” The bell sounds and fans immediately begin with the “Joe’s gonna kill you! Joe’s gonna kill you!” chants.

Claudio sends Joe to the corner to lay in some offense, before the ref intervenes. He backs away and Joe locks up with him, sending Castagnoli to the corner this time, only to take a cheap shot as he backs off. Claudio goes after him but soon gets locked into a Coquina Clutch, grabbing the ropes to force a break.

The action spills to the outside as Joe sends Castagnoli to the barricade, but Claudio turns it around, looking for a running lariat on the man who took the trios titles from him and his crew. This is met with a big uranagi from Joe, sending Castagnoli to the floor before the action returns to the ring.

Claudio catches him however, laying in some chops in the corner…only for Joe to counter, eventually hitting a running enzugiri on Castagnoli. He sets Claudio up for a muscle buster but Claudio fights him off, dropping his arm onto the top rope. On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break.

When the show returns, we see Claudio holding Joe into a rest spot. Joe fights back and escapes. Claudio hits the ropes but Joe catches him coming off of them with a speed-style power slam. Dustin Rhodes-style. Claudio fights back and looks for the Giant Swing, but Joe blocks it and locks in his submission finisher for the win.

After the match, The Death Riders try and hit the ring for a post-match beatdown. Instead, we get a repeat of the last Death Riders angle building up a big world title match, where Adam Copeland made Jon Moxley watch as his Death Riders were taken out week-by-week. Powerhouse Hobbs joins Joe in destroying Castagnoli as Mox angrily watches from the crowd. That’s how things wrap up. Thanks for joining us!

Winner: Samoa Joe