Favorites And Betting Odds For WWE Elimination Chamber 2024

The betting odds for WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 have been released by betonline.ag.
Favorites have the “-” symbol, while underdogs have the “+” symbol. For the favorites, the number represents how much money you would have to risk to win $100. For the underdogs, the figure represents the amount of money you would win if you bet $100.
Tag Team Titles
The Judgment Day (c) -2000
Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate +700
Women’s Title
Rhea Ripley (c) -5000
Nia Jax +1000
Women’s Chamber
Becky Lynch -2000
Bianca Belair +500
Raquel Rodriguez +800
Liv Morgan +1000
Naomi +2000
Tiffany Stratton +2500
Men’s Chamber
Drew McIntyre -2000
Randy Orton +500
LA Knight +700
Logan Paul +1400
Bobby Lashley +2000
Kevin Owens +2000
