Report: Another WrestleMania Set For Las Vegas

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque has officially announced that the 2026 Money in the Bank premium live event will take place in New Orleans, Louisiana on Saturday, August 29.

The scheduling comes as part of a revised agreement with the city following WWE’s decision to relocate WrestleMania 42, which was originally planned for New Orleans in 2026. Instead, Las Vegas is now widely expected to host WrestleMania for the second straight year, following this year’s WrestleMania 41 in mid-April.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that “There is also another WrestleMania in Las Vegas on the books,” adding to the speculation that WWE will keep the massive two-night event in Sin City.

The decision to hold Money in the Bank in late August is a notable shift from its traditional June or July slot. With its new date coming after SummerSlam, this marks a rare instance of the popular event being positioned later on WWE’s premium live event calendar.

