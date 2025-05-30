Photo: Roman Reigns Spotted In Florida Amid WWE Hiatus

Former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been absent from WWE programming since suffering a vicious beatdown at the hands of Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker on the RAW following WrestleMania 41. Since then, “The Tribal Chief” has remained off television, fueling speculation about his return.

Reigns was recently spotted by a fan in Hollywood, Florida, with a new photo circulating on social media showing the WWE megastar looking relaxed during his time away from the ring.

Roman always gorgeous and I see it fresh and fit 🔥

P.s. The famous shoes are back😭❤

Credit instagram: _arlexus pic.twitter.com/MFIRWVbVCG — Angicer (@Angelicaceresa1) May 29, 2025

Although WWE has yet to confirm an official return date, Reigns is reportedly keeping busy with several high-profile Hollywood projects. He’s set to portray the iconic villain Akuma in the upcoming Street Fighter movie and is also part of the ensemble cast for the comedy film The Pickup, which is scheduled to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on August 6th.

At this time, Reigns is not being advertised for the Money in the Bank premium live event on June 7th. However, he is currently listed for WWE appearances during SummerSlam weekend on August 2nd and 3rd.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more updates on Roman Reigns’ in-ring return and his ventures beyond WWE.