Backstage News On Ricky Starks Heading To WWE Main Roster

Two major title changes on the May 27, 2025, episode of WWE NXT were reportedly part of WWE’s strategic plan to prepare several top talents for main roster debuts, according to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Stephanie Vaquer dropped the NXT Women’s Championship to Jacy Jayne, while Ricky Starks lost the NXT North American Title to Ethan Page. Meltzer reports that both Vaquer and Starks—alongside Jordynne Grace—are “expected on the main roster imminently.”

PWInsider.com previously noted that Vaquer is likely heading to the Raw brand, while Jordynne Grace is expected to land on SmackDown. Meltzer followed up and was told “it appeared that way right now,” though there is currently no confirmed brand placement for Ricky Starks.

According to the report, these quick transitions out of NXT are not uncommon for high-profile signings like Vaquer, Starks, and Grace. Like recent call-ups Roxanne Perez and Giulia, they weren’t expected to stay in NXT for long due to their higher experience level and pay scale compared to developmental talent.

