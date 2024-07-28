Favorites And Betting Odds For WWE SummerSlam 2024

The online bookmaker betonline.ag has released the WWE Summerslam 2024 betting odds.

Favorites have the “-” symbol, while underdogs have the “+” symbol. For the favorites, the number represents how much money you would have to risk to win $100. For the underdogs, the figure represents the amount of money you would win if you bet $100.

Gunther -600 vs. Damian Priest (c) +350

Cody Rhodes (c) -5000 vs. Solo Sikoa +1200

Liv Morgan (c) -600 vs. Rhea Ripley +350

Bron Breaker -3000 vs. Sami Zayn (c) +900

LA Knight -500 vs. Logan Paul (c) +300

Drew McIntyre -325 vs. CM Punk +215

Nia Jax -140 vs. Bayley (c) +100

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for live results coverage of the PLE.