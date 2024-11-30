Favorites And Final Betting Odds For WWE Survivor Series: WarGames

The final betting odds for the WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event are available.

The odds have shifted significantly, with LA Knight now the favorite to retain the United States Title over Shinsuke Nakamura. When the odds were released earlier this week, Nakamura was the -140 favorite.

Additionally, The Bloodline and Bronson Reed are no longer projected to win the men’s WarGames battle. Team Ripley is the favorite to win the women’s WarGames. These odds show the favorite as a (-) with the larger number, and the underdog as a (+) with the smaller number. Here are the betting odds, courtesy of Bet Online:

Men’s WarGames Match:

Roman Reigns, The Usos, Sami Zayn, & CM Punk -500 vs. The Bloodline & Bronson Reed +300

Women’s WarGames Match:

Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Naomi, Iyo Sky & Bayley -200 vs. The Judgement Day, Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton & Candice LaRae +150

World Heavyweight Championship Match:

GUNTHER (c) -5000 vs. Damien Priest +1200

Intercontinental Championship Triple Threat Match:

Bron Breakker (c) -1000 vs. Sheamus +575 vs. Ludwig Kaiser +900

WWE United States Championship Match:

LA Knight (c) -500 vs. Shinsuke Nakamura +300