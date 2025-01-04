Final Line-Up For NJPW x AEW: Wrestle Dynasty, How To Watch

The final card for the highly anticipated NJPW x AEW: Wrestle Dynasty event has been confirmed. The show takes place on January 5, 2025, at the iconic Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan, starting at 11 PM ET (January 4, 2025). Fans can watch the event on NJPW World and Triller.

The event features a star-studded lineup, with Kenny Omega making his in-ring return against Gabe Kidd, Zack Sabre Jr. taking on Ricochet, and a NEVER Openweight Title match among the highlights.

Here is the final card:

Singles Match:

Kenny Omega vs. Gabe Kidd

IWGP World Heavyweight Title Match:

Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Ricochet

NEVER Openweight Championship Match:

Shingo Takagi (champion) or Konosuke Takeshita vs. Tomohiro Ishii

Singles Match:

Yota Tsuji vs. Jack Perry

Singles Match:

Shota Umino vs. Claudio Castagnoli

Singles Match:

David Finlay vs. Brody King

Vacant IWGP Tag Team Championship Match:

Great-O-Khan and Jeff Cobb vs. The Young Bucks (Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson) vs. Tetsuya Naito & Hiromu Takahashi

IWGP STRONG Women’s & Undisputed British Women’s Title Match:

Mercedes Mone (champion) vs. Mina Shirakawa (champion)

Eight-Man Lucha Gauntlet Match:

TBA Participants

Singles Match:

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs Katsuyori Shibata

ROH Tag Team Championship Match (Kickoff Show):

Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara (champions) vs. House of Torture (SHO & Yoshinobu Kanemaru)

Women’s International Cup Match – a women’s championship match from the participating promotion of their choosing (Kickoff Show):

Persephone (CMLL) Vs. Momo Watanabe (Stardom) vs. Willow Nightingale (NJPW) vs. Athena (ROH)