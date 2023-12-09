Final Line-Up For Tonight’s WWE NXT Deadline

WWE NXT Deadline takes place tonight at The Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut. The show will be broadcast on Peacock.

The main event will most likely be WWE NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov vs. Baron Corbin. The Iron Survivor Challenge for both men and women will earn the winner a shot at the NXT Title and the Women’s Title.

The Kickoff show will begin at 7 p.m. Eastern, followed by the main show at 8 p.m. Eastern.

WWE NXT Championship Match

Ilja Dragunov (champion) vs. Baron Corbin

Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge (winner becomes the #1 contender for the NXT Title)

Dijak vs. Trick Williams vs. Josh Briggs vs. Bron Breakker vs. Tyler Bate

Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge (winner becomes the #1 contender for the NXT Women’s Title)

Tiffany Stratton vs. Lash Legend vs. Blair Davenport vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Fallon Henley

NXT North American Championship Match

Dominik Mysterio (champion) vs. Dragon Lee

Steel Cage Match

Roxanne Perez vs. Kiana James

Singles Match

Carmelo Hayes vs. Lexis King

Kickoff Match

Axiom vs. Nathan Fraszer