Final Line-Up For Tonight’s WWE NXT Deadline

WWE NXT Deadline takes place tonight at The Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut. The show will be broadcast on Peacock.
The main event will most likely be WWE NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov vs. Baron Corbin. The Iron Survivor Challenge for both men and women will earn the winner a shot at the NXT Title and the Women’s Title.
The Kickoff show will begin at 7 p.m. Eastern, followed by the main show at 8 p.m. Eastern.
WWE NXT Championship Match
Ilja Dragunov (champion) vs. Baron Corbin
Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge (winner becomes the #1 contender for the NXT Title)
Dijak vs. Trick Williams vs. Josh Briggs vs. Bron Breakker vs. Tyler Bate
Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge (winner becomes the #1 contender for the NXT Women’s Title)
Tiffany Stratton vs. Lash Legend vs. Blair Davenport vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Fallon Henley
NXT North American Championship Match
Dominik Mysterio (champion) vs. Dragon Lee
Steel Cage Match
Roxanne Perez vs. Kiana James
Singles Match
Carmelo Hayes vs. Lexis King
Kickoff Match
Axiom vs. Nathan Fraszer