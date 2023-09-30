Final Line-Up For Tonight’s WWE NXT No Mercy 2023

WWE NXT No Mercy 2023 takes place tonight from the Mechanic Banks Arena in Bakersfield, California, and will be broadcast on Peacock.
The Kickoff show will begin at 7 p.m. Eastern, followed by the main show at 8 p.m. Eastern.
This show will feature an Extreme Rules match between NXT Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and Tiffany Stratton. WWE NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes will face Ilja Dragunov, and NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio will face Trick Williams.
Here is the show’s final lineup:
WWE NXT Championship Match
Carmelo Hayes (champion) vs. Ilja Dragunov
WWE NXT Women’s Championship Extreme Rules Match
Becky Lynch (champion) vs. Tiffany Stratton
NXT North American Championship Match (Dragon Lee as Special Guest Referee)
Dominik Mysterio (champion) vs. Trick Williams
NXT Heritage Cup Match
Noam Darr (champion) vs. Butch
NXT Tag Team Champions Tony D’Angelo & Stacks vs. Bronco Lima & Lucien Price vs. The Creed Brothers vs. Angel & Humberto
Singles Match
Baron Corbin vs. Bron Breakker
Singles Match (Pre-Show)
Blair Davenport vs. Kelani Jordan