Final Line-Up For Tonight’s WWE NXT No Mercy 2023

WWE NXT No Mercy 2023 takes place tonight from the Mechanic Banks Arena in Bakersfield, California, and will be broadcast on Peacock.

The Kickoff show will begin at 7 p.m. Eastern, followed by the main show at 8 p.m. Eastern.

This show will feature an Extreme Rules match between NXT Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and Tiffany Stratton. WWE NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes will face Ilja Dragunov, and NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio will face Trick Williams.

Here is the show’s final lineup:

WWE NXT Championship Match

Carmelo Hayes (champion) vs. Ilja Dragunov

WWE NXT Women’s Championship Extreme Rules Match

Becky Lynch (champion) vs. Tiffany Stratton

NXT North American Championship Match (Dragon Lee as Special Guest Referee)

Dominik Mysterio (champion) vs. Trick Williams

NXT Heritage Cup Match

Noam Darr (champion) vs. Butch

NXT Tag Team Champions Tony D’Angelo & Stacks vs. Bronco Lima & Lucien Price vs. The Creed Brothers vs. Angel & Humberto

Singles Match

Baron Corbin vs. Bron Breakker

Singles Match (Pre-Show)

Blair Davenport vs. Kelani Jordan