Finn Balor Calls GUNTHER “The Best Performer On Earth Right Now”

Finn Balor has a long history with the WWE. He’s had a lot of success in NXT and on the main roster, sharing the ring with some big names. From the NXT UK and NXT brands to the main roster, one name has escaped him, though. He intends to change that shortly.

Balor revealed on What’s The Story that he wants to wrestle GUNTHER.

Balor said, “WALTER, GUNTHER, whatever you wanna call him, in my opinion, is probably the best performer on Earth right now. In my opinion, to watch in the ring. I get so oversaturated seeing so much stuff that I just kinda go “ahh cant be arsed watching this”. I’ve not seen it all, but I’ve seen so much. I’m 43 now, so it’s like watching wrestling for 35 years, so it’s rare that I go, “Ah, I’m interested in this,” but when WALTER gets in the ring, I’m interested. I want to see everything that he does. There’s no bits where I know what he’s going to do for the next five minutes…That’s one of the few matches in my career that I want to have. We tried to set it up right before COVID in NXT UK, then the world had a different plan for us. Then we went different ways, and now, we’re both heels, so I don’t know how that would work. I’ve expressed my opinion to the office that I would love to get that match, and hopefully, we can get it done in the future.”

Balor also confirmed that he had signed a new five-year contract with WWE earlier this year.



