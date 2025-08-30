First look at WWE Clash in Paris set

PWMania.com has your first look at the incredible set design for WWE Clash in Paris, and it’s nothing short of spectacular.

The entrance stage pays homage to the heart of France, with a stunning Eiffel Tower centerpiece illuminated in bright lights, framed by Parisian landmarks and a starry backdrop reminiscent of Van Gogh’s artistry.

The unique design captures the cultural essence of Paris while maintaining WWE’s trademark grand scale.

With the WWE ring front and center, branded turnbuckle pads including PRIME sponsorship, and rows of seating ready to fill with fans, this first-ever Paris Premium Live Event is shaping up to be a historic night.

WWE has once again proven its ability to merge local culture with global sports entertainment, creating a one-of-a-kind atmosphere for Clash in Paris.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for full WWE Clash in Paris coverage including late breaking news, spoilers and live results.