First Match For AEW’s Dynamite Return To The New York City Area Revealed

After a confrontation on Saturday night’s AEW Rampage, the first match for AEW’s upcoming return to New York City is scheduled.

Rampage witnessed Ricky Starks enter the ring for a match with Juice Robinson. Juice appeared, turned his back on Starks, and continued to flee when he was pursued. Juice took the mic and stated that the match will not take place tonight or next week in St. Louis because he despises Missouri. Juice then stated that he wants the match to take place in a city that is still respected – New York City. They appeared to have agreed to fight right then and there.

The match for the April 5 AEW Dynamite from the UBS Arena in Long Island, NY has since been announced. Juice vs. Starks will take place there.

This will be Juice and Starks’ first ever match. They’ve been feuding since earlier this month’s post-Revolution Dynamite, when Robinson interrupted Starks’ promo by covering the screen with a Bullet Club logo. He then launched a surprise attack on Starks.

You can check out the aforementioned promo below: