First Match Revealed For AEW’s “Double or Nothing” Pay-Per-View Event

As seen during Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite broadcast, Cody Rhodes vs. Lance Archer will take place at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view event. The two men won their respective matches on Dynamite to advance to the finals in the TNT Championship tournament.

AEW Double or Nothing will take place on May 23rd. While it was originally set to take place in Las Vegas, NV, there is no word on if that will be possible as of this writing. It’s more than likely the event will take place from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL with no fans in attendance.