First Participants For WWE NXT Cruiserweight Tournament Revealed

WWE announced the following:

The tournament to crown an Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion begins this Wednesday, and now, it’s time to meet the Superstars who will be competing for the prestigious crown. Eight Superstars will be split into groups of 4 for this round-robin style tournament. The four competitors in each group will face each other once, and then the Superstar with the best record will advance to the championship match. Up first is Group A!

GROUP A

Kushida

The Japanese Lightning Bolt has been impressive since arriving in NXT last spring, but championship gold has eluded him so far. Can Kushida reverse his fortunes in the tournament?

Drake Maverick

Drake Maverick is no stranger to the Cruiserweight Division, but now he’ll be in contention for its top title. Can the former 24/7 Champion add another title to his resume?

Tony Nese

The Premier Athlete captured the Cruiserweight Championship on The Grandest Stage of Them all last year. Can he add a second reign at the conclusion of this tournament?

Jake Atlas

This California native reported to the WWE Performance Center in January. The 25-year-old will certainly be out to make waves as he gets started in NXT.

Check back with WWE.com and WWE’s social media platforms at 3 p.m. ET for the reveal of Group B, and be sure to tune into NXT this Wednesday at 8/7 C on USA as the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament begins!