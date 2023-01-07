First Round of PWG Battle of Los Angeles Tournament Kicks Off Tonight

The first round of the annual PWG Battle of Los Angeles tournament gets underway tonight in Los Angeles, California at The Globe Theater. The event is sold out.

Lio Rush, who was originally scheduled to face SB KENTo, has been replaced by Brian Keith due to an injury sustained at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17.

Mike Bailey will participate in his first round match on January 8th and he will face the winner of the Bandido, Black Taurus and El Hijo del Vikingo triple threat match.

Daniel Garcia was the winner of the 2022 Battle of Los Angeles Tournament.

PWG Battle of Los Angeles has been an annual event since 2005 with the exception of 2020 and 2021 due to Covid.

Here is the full card for tonight’s PWG Battle of Los Angeles Tournament:

Bandido vs. Black Taurus vs. El Hijo del Vikingo.(Winner faces Mike Bailey on January 8th)

Titus Alexander vs. Daniel Garcia.

Michael Oku vs. Konosuke Takeshita.

Jordynne Grace vs. Jonathan Gresham.

Aramis vs. Shun Skywalker.

Alex Shelley vs. Masha Slamovich.

SB KENTo vs. Bryan Keith.

Latigo vs. Komander

The conclusion of the tournament will take place on January 8th at The Globe Theater in Los Angeles. That event is sold out as well.