First-Time-Ever Match Between Two WWE Stars Takes Place At Live Event (Photos)

Even though WWE is well-known for scheduling a lot of rematches for television, occasionally a first-ever match is scheduled, and one of those happened recently at a live event this weekend.

On Saturday night, WWE hosted an NXT live event from Melbourne, Florida, where NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes and Dragon Lee faced off in a match that was a first for both of them.

In the main event of the show, which also included an injured star’s comeback, Hayes defeated Lee.

