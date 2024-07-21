First We Feast Announces Jade Cargill vs. Bianca Belair For An Episode Of “Hot Ones Versus”

Top WWE stars Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair have been teaming with each other inside of a ring for a number of months now. A one-on-one match between the two could happen sometime in the near future, but for now, we will be able to see both women compete against each other outside of the company.

First We Feast recently announced that Cargill and Belair will compete against each other on the July 22nd episode of “Hot Ones Versus.”

You can check out the post below.