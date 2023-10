Sloane Jacobs has signed with Major League Wrestling.

Fightful Select is reporting that the former NXT Superstar has inked a deal to join the MLW promotion’s women’s featherweight division.

Jacobs was released by WWE in November, and has also been seen on ROH TV, as well as AEW back in 2021.

Additionally, she is recognizable for her role in the well-received Monster Factory series on Apple TV+ under the name, “The Notorious Mimi.”