Adam Pearce Announces Replacement G.M. For 6/16 Raw, New Matches Revealed

WWE Raw returns from the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Monday night, June 16, 2025, live at 8/7c on Netflix.

Heading into the latest installment of the weekly prime time Monday night WWE on Netflix red brand program Adam Pearce took to social media to make some announcements.

WWE SmackDown Nick Aldis will be filling in for Pearce as the Special Guest G.M. for the night, while Bayley will make her return, Nikki Bella will appear, and Liv Morgan will address her attack of Bella last week.

Also announced for Monday night’s show in Green Bay is Liv Morgan vs. Kairi Sane, the return of Bayley, as well as Sheamus vs. Bronson Reed vs. Rusev vs. a mystery opponent in a King of the Ring match, and Asuka vs. Stephanie Vaquer vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Ivy Nile in a Queen of the Ring match.

