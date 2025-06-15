Eric Bischoff Reacts To WWE’s Blake Monroe Name Clash With Adult Star

On the latest episode of 83 Weeks, WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff gave his take on the recent buzz surrounding Mariah May’s new WWE ring name — Blake Monroe — which happens to be shared with an adult film star.

Bischoff made it clear he doesn’t believe the situation is a big deal in today’s entertainment climate.

“I think as a culture, speaking about entertainment culture, we’ve gotten so numb to every extreme of extreme that’s out there,” Bischoff said. “It’s just another day in the office anymore.”

He added that advertisers likely won’t care as long as the character performs well and draws an audience.

“I don’t think it matters at all. I don’t think it matters to advertisers anymore, as long as it’s driving audience… as long as it’s working from an ad revenue point of view, I just don’t think people care anymore.”

Bischoff contrasted the reaction to this situation with how it might have been perceived in the wrestling business decades ago.

“Years ago… certainly 20 years ago, when I was active in the business, it would have been an issue,” he noted. “Somebody would have egg on their face… But now it’s like, ‘That’s funny. Let’s go with that.’”

The name change for the former AEW star Mariah May has stirred conversation online, but as Bischoff suggests, modern audiences may not see it as controversial — just business as usual.