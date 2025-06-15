Snitsky Opens Up About Terrifying Emergency Landing

Former WWE superstar Gene Snitsky recently appeared on Insight with Chris Van Vliet and shared details of a terrifying flight experience that forced an emergency landing in Pittsburgh.

What was supposed to be a routine two-hour trip from Philadelphia to Indianapolis quickly turned into a day of uncertainty.

“I had an interesting trip, basically a two-hour flight from Philly to Indianapolis turned into a whole day of hoping that I make it to Indianapolis alive,” Snitsky said. “Because we had a fire emergency landing in Pittsburgh.”

Snitsky described the surreal moment when he realized something was seriously wrong.

“I was actually watching Varsity Blues… I have my headphones on just chilling. I can see the stewardess doing these brace for impact things. I’m like, they don’t usually do that. So I pulled my earphone. They’re like, ‘Oh, we may be having a crash landing’… I’m like, what? So, your mind starts racing, it was crazy, dude.”

The former WWE star said the entire ordeal was unexpected and emotionally draining.

“Never in all my life I thought I’d be in that situation on a little two-hour flight,” he said. “We literally took off from Philly, emergency landed in Pittsburgh. I texted my wife, she’s a mess.”

Thankfully, Snitsky and all passengers landed safely.