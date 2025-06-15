Chelsea Green Recalls Getting Warned About WWE Release By Husband Matt Cardona

WWE star Chelsea Green recently appeared on the Lightweights Podcast and shared a fascinating behind-the-scenes story about her 2021 WWE release — including a timely heads-up from her husband, Matt Cardona, moments before she got the call.

“Matt called me, like, three minutes before I was fired, and said, ‘You’re about to get fired.’ I don’t know how,” Green revealed. “I’m so glad he did, because it just gave me a split second in my kitchen… to, like, regroup, and be like, ‘How am I gonna handle this?’”

Green said the brief warning gave her just enough time to mentally prepare — and immediately begin planning her next steps outside WWE.

“I immediately wrote down all the companies that I had not been able to get to before I got signed the first time. So that was like Ring of Honor and NWA,” she explained.

She also took a bold step to accelerate her post-WWE career.

“Then I called WWE back and asked if I could be released from my contract early. So usually we have, you know, 90 days. I asked if I could be released, I believe, like on day 60 or 70, and forego my pay so I could get onto the indies earlier than the group… WWE said yes.”

Green would go on to thrive on the independent circuit before returning to WWE in 2023, where she has since enjoyed a successful run, including a WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship reign.

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)