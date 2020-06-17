Former World Champion Returning To Impact Wrestling, Impact Highlights, After Shock

– Impact Wrestling has been teasing several former World Champions appearing at Slammiversary next month. During a “report” that aired on Tuesday night, it was revealed that “at least one former World Champion” will be returning at the show. It seems to indicate that more than one will be appearing as the video showed shots of Eric Young, Kurt Angle, Sting, Austin Aries, Bully Ray, EC3, and others. You can check out the video below:

– In related news, Moose successfully defended the TNA World Heavyweight Championship against Hernandez during this week’s Impact Wrestling broadcast. As PWMania.com previously reported, EC3’s music played following the match. Moose appeared to be confused by the music playing. You can check out some highlights from this week’s Impact Wrestling broadcast below:

– You can check out the post-show (Aftershock) for this week’s Impact Wrestling broadcast below: