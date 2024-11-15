Former WWE Manager Open To Royal Rumble Appearance

Former WWE manager Hiroko Suzuki spoke with Ring the Belle on a number of topics, including if she would be open to return as part of the Royal Rumble.

Suzuki said, “I want to do that. Yeah, I want to do that. It’s a lot of fun. I forget that emotion. Jimmy called me and asked, ‘Hiroko (can you) you do this?’ I said, ‘I can’t do that. I’m old and forget everything.’ Once I showed up and entered the ring, it was so wonderful. I love it.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)