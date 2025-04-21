Former WWE On-Screen President Passes Away, WWE Issues Statement

WWE.com released the following statement regarding the passing of Hisashi Shinma:
WWE is saddened to learn that Hisashi Shinma has passed away.
Shinma was known as the on-show President of WWE in the late 1970s and early 1980s, preceding the administration of Jack Tunney.
Behind the scenes, he was known as a master booker. Assisting Antonio Inoki in bringing the legendary New Japan Pro Wrestling to prominence, he is credited with, among other things, giving Satoru Sayama the Tiger Mask character.
Shinma served a crucial role in helping negotiate a talent-sharing arrangement between New Japan and WWE that helped many talented competitors and launched Tatsumi Fujinami as an international Superstar.
WWE extends its condolences to Shinma’s family, friends and fans.