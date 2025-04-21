Former WWE On-Screen President Passes Away, WWE Issues Statement

WWE.com released the following statement regarding the passing of Hisashi Shinma:

Hisashi Shinma passes away

WWE is saddened to learn that Hisashi Shinma has passed away.Shinma was known as the on-show President of WWE in the late 1970s and early 1980s, preceding the administration of Jack Tunney.Behind the scenes, he was known as a master booker. Assisting Antonio Inoki in bringing the legendary New Japan Pro Wrestling to prominence, he is credited with, among other things, giving Satoru Sayama the Tiger Mask character.Shinma served a crucial role in helping negotiate a talent-sharing arrangement between New Japan and WWE that helped many talented competitors and launched Tatsumi Fujinami as an international Superstar.WWE extends its condolences to Shinma’s family, friends and fans.