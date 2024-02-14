Former WWE Star Addresses Resurfaced Comments From The Late Ashley Massaro

Following the death of former WWE star Ashley Massaro in 2019, an affidavit was released in which she claimed WWE covered up her sexual assault while on a military base in 2007. Earlier this month, Tim Marchman of Vice.com discovered an unpublished statement in which Massaro claimed that McMahon sexually preyed on female wrestlers and punished her for refusing his advances.

While speaking on Busted Open Radio, former WWE and ECW star Tommy Dreamer addressed the resurfaced comments by Massaro.

“It’s almost like, when you read it, you want to be like ‘There’s no way this possibly could’ve happened.’ But then as you continue to read it, you’re like ‘How is this possible?’ I’ve been on tours with WWE, and you’re like ‘What the hell is going on…’ Apparently, she was dehydrated and she was in a medical facility, and they were giving her IVs, and then someone took her to another medical facility and gave her another where she was kind of paralyzed but yet awake. And they did some horrible things to her, raped her.”

“The more you read, even with the whole Vince McMahon stuff, you just feel like ‘Wait, what the hell is going on?’ It’s a hard read. It is. These are real people. This is someone who was my friend, she was a lot of people’s friend. But there’s other parts where…you’re dealing with a criminal act, one of the worst acts that could possibly happen to a human being. And then there’s all this…was it covered up? Did they know?”

You can check out the complete show below: