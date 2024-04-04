Former WWE Star Discusses CM Punk Deciding To Fight In UFC

Nic Nemeth (Dolph Ziggler) recently appeared on Keepin’ It 100 with Konnan to discuss CM Punk. Punk made headlines this week for his appearance on Ariel Helwani’s “The MMA Hour,” during which he discussed his AEW run, departure, and return to WWE.

Nemeth’s commented on CM Punk’s decision to fight in the UFC:

“Here’s what bummed me out because there were people with amateur backgrounds and people that were in MMA. All I knew was he watched it and read comic books. Not the locker room, but everybody outside the locker room, celebrity, people, family, relatives were like, ‘Hey, how’s he gonna do’ and all I could say was, ‘I wish it was anybody else in our locker room representing us because there’s a bunch of fighters and athletes and wrestlers, and I don’t know how this gonna go, but I don’t think it’s gonna go well.’ I wish it was literally, like Zack Ryder, anybody, somebody.’”

“The only people I’m afraid of in real life are Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar. It seems like if you check people’s Instagram, everyone is training MMA or Jiu-Jitsu or something, so having that in your back pocket without walking around like you’re a hard ass is cool. I’m smart enough to know when I do a little recon at any bar, I look for the cauliflower airs and I go, ‘All right. Even though that guy is quiet, whenever anything goes down, I’ll be standing behind him or watching him out of the corner of my eye.’”

Punk stated on The MMA Hour that although he occasionally questions his decision to enter the Octagon, he doesn’t regret the experience.

You can check out the complete show below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)