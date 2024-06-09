Former WWE Star Getting Divorced After Getting Married Less Than A Month Ago

Former WWE star Marty Jannetty got married last month in Florida. Missy Beefcake, the wife of WWE Hall of Famer Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake, performed the ceremony.

After what seemed like a promising start to a new chapter, Jannetty’s life took an unexpected turn. The former member of The Rockers, known for his wild lifestyle, had recently tied the knot with his new bride. However, in a shocking revelation on his Facebook, Jannetty announced that his marriage is now on the rocks and he feels deeply betrayed by two of his closest friends.

Jannetty’s emotional response to the situation was evident in his words, “It musta been love, but its over now..divorce on the way. Got backstabbed by 2 of my best friends..one of them lives here. Not much longer though.”

“PS- it hurts a lil bit but I’m use to hurting with the ladies…no problem, there’s another one waiting.”

There is no word yet on what exactly happened to Jannetty and his bride that led to the divorce, but updates will be provided once it becomes available.



