Former WWE Star Reacts To Claims Of Solo Sikoa Being Buried On RAW’s Netflix Debut

During the Netflix premiere of WWE RAW on January 6, 2025, Roman Reigns emerged victorious over Solo Sikoa in a high-stakes tribal combat match. After the match, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson entered the ring, placed the ula fala around Reigns’ neck as a sign of respect, and embraced him, marking a significant moment in the ongoing Bloodline saga.

However, not everyone was pleased with the booking. Twitter/X user @TwoHeadsPodcast criticized the match, claiming, “If no one’s gonna say it, I will. Solo Sikoa has been 100% buried.” The comment sparked a response from former WWE star A.J. Francis, also known as Top Dolla, who dismissed the claim with his perspective:

“As someone who has definitely been buried, this is a bad take. Losing a match to the biggest star in wrestling on the biggest, most-watched show in Wrestling History isn’t even close to being buried 😂.”

The exchange highlights the divide in fan opinions regarding Sikoa’s loss, with some seeing it as a setback while others, including Francis, argue that sharing the spotlight with Reigns and The Rock on such a historic stage only elevates his status. The segment has continued to fuel discussions about Sikoa’s role and future within the Bloodline storyline.