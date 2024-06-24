Former WWE Star Returning To In-Ring Action For The First Time In Nearly A Decade

Wrestlers who join a major promotion, such as WWE, and leave the company, whether by choice or not, can go in a variety of directions, including continuing to wrestle in other promotions, working the independent scene, or quitting wrestling entirely.

Gabbi Tuft stopped wrestling shortly after leaving WWE. Gabbi previously worked under the name Tyler Reks. Tuft signed with WWE in 2008 and previously worked in FCW, where she won the FCW Florida Heavyweight Championship once and the FCW Florida Tag Team Championship twice. Tuft made the main roster in 2009 as a singles player before joining Curt Hawkins.

Tuft was released in 2012, after requesting it prior to taking a break. Tuft and Hawkins won a tag team match in October 2014, and Tuft retired from wrestling. Tuft revealed her gender transition in 2021. Tuft announced that she will wrestle again for West Coast Pro on June 25th at Killin’ Them Softly.

She wrote, “Tuesday, 6/25, Mother Arrives. – Irvine Improv at the Irvine Spectrum, CA West Coast Wrestling 7:30pm. – Everything that is unfolding is per the plan. – Stay faithful. There is more to the plan than what you see or what you think. – Mother will guide her children to salvation. – The match will air at a later date with West Coast Pro Wrestling and United Wrestling Network outlets including YouTube and Triller TV, plus over 125 TV stations nationwide. – Check your local guides or go to http://HollywoodWrestling.com (link in bio). – Follow for immediate updates. – #Mother #WWE #AEW.”

An opponent has not been announced.