Former WWE star Cameron announced on social media that she will be returning to the ring for the first time since 2016:

“The Bitch is back” And better than ever!@ArianeAndrew fka Cameron

makes her return to the ring at #EFFYSBIGGAYBRUNCH 🎟👇https://t.co/jQMParxLYh pic.twitter.com/5ut3bm9pGG — EFFY (@EFFYlives) 3 January 2020