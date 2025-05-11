Lyra Valkyria Possibly Suffers Broken Nose During Women’s IC Title Match At Backlash

During Saturday night’s 2025 WWE Backlash PLE, reigning Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria successfully defended her title in a hard-fought match against multiple-time Women’s Champion “The Man” Becky Lynch.

At one point during the match, Valkyria appeared to take a brutal kick from Lynch right to the tip of her nose. She immediately grabbed her face, clearly in pain and bleeding from the injury. Michael Cole commented that Valkyria might have suffered a broken nose. After the match, she covered her face and found herself on the receiving end of an attack from Lynch.

As of now, there is no information regarding the severity of Valkyria’s injury, but updates will be provided as they become available.