Becky Lynch Reveals She Would Love To Have Another Child

Becky Lynch is one of the most accomplished women in WWE history, having headlined WrestleMania, captured multiple championships, and broken barriers in the industry. Beyond the ring, Lynch has also embraced motherhood, raising her young daughter, Roux, with husband Seth “Freakin” Rollins.

Now, “The Man” is opening up about the challenges of balancing career momentum, acting opportunities, and family life.

Speaking with Cody Rhodes on his podcast What Do You Wanna Talk About?, Lynch discussed how her career continues to thrive, while her daughter has begun asking for a sibling. “Look, I’ve been lucky enough to do a few acting projects recently. I love them. I have loved them. I’ve loved every second of it. And then when I go home, I find myself saying to Colby all the time, Colby, Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins, and…you know, where do I get off being so lucky… I’m really loving wrestling. I’m loving the acting roles that I’m getting. Kind of feel like momentum is on my side.”

While Lynch is grateful for her current career trajectory, she admitted that Roux has been tugging at her heartstrings with a simple, yet powerful request. “My family is amazing. I love that my daughter is always, oh god. She’s always asking for a little brother. She wants a little brother… And eventually, I would love another one. Gotta kind of figure that out… She said, It’s like the worst thing she could possibly say to me. She’s like, ‘When you’re done working, when you make enough money, then can I have my little brother?’… But the other thing is that I love working. I love what I do, like I love coming out and having nights like tonight. I love it… But growing the family would also be amazing. So it’s one of those things. And I don’t know if you ever feel like this, there’s not enough time.”

The heartfelt comments showcase the real-life balancing act Lynch faces between her passion for performing, her budding acting career, and her family’s future.

Check out the complete podcast below: