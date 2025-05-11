Drew McIntyre Update Following WWE Backlash Injury Scare, Damian Priest Loses Tooth

According to PWInsider.com, Drew McIntyre may have sustained an injury during Saturday’s WWE Backlash event in St. Louis, Missouri. Toward the end of the Fatal 4-Way match for the United States title, Damian Priest delivered a South of Heaven maneuver to McIntyre, sending him off some equipment and through a couple of tables.

Unfortunately, McIntyre’s head missed the table and struck the floor hard. WWE medical staff subsequently took him backstage for evaluation.

During the post-WWE Backlash media scrum, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque stated that McIntyre is doing okay following the frightening fall during the premium live event. However, it was noted that Priest lost a tooth in the process.