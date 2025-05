WWE officially announced an attendance of 17,155 fans for Backlash 2025, held live at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri on Saturday night.

The event featured multiple high-stakes championship matches, including John Cena vs. Randy Orton for the Undisputed WWE Title and Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship.

