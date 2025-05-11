Backstage News On When And Where John Cena Will Wrestle His Final Match

According to WCVB, current Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena will wrestle his final match this December at the TD Garden in his hometown of Boston, Massachusetts. As of now, an exact date and event have not been announced.

Cena, who retained his championship against “The Viper” Randy Orton at last night’s WWE Backlash premium live event, has 24 dates remaining in his retirement year.

Here are Cena’s next confirmed appearances:

– May 24: WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event (Tampa, FL)

– May 30: WWE SmackDown (Knoxville, TN)

– June 7: WWE Money in the Bank (Los Angeles, CA)

– August 31: WWE Clash in Paris (Paris, France)

– October 11: WWE Crown Jewel (Perth)