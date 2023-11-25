Former WWE Star Says He Will Retire If CM Punk Returns At Survivor Series

Former WWE superstar CM Punk is the talk of the wrestling world as some fans believe he will return tonight at Survivor Series in Chicago.

Punk is not returning tonight, according to WWE sources, and there have been no talks with him.

Anything is possible, but unless the company is working with some of their top wrestlers or creative people, don’t expect to see him on the show tonight.

Former WWE superstar Ryback announced on his X/Twitter account that if CM Punk returns tonight, he will retire. Ryback and Punk worked together in WWE several years ago, and Ryback has taken issue with Punk calling him unsafe during his infamous interview on Colt Cabana’s podcast in 2014. Ryback will almost certainly avoid having to announce his retirement.

Ryback stated, “If @CMPunk returns tomorrow I will officially retire from pro wrestling.”

