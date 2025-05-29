Former WWE Star Says The Company Didn’t Give Her A Fair Shot Before Release

Karissa Rivera, known to WWE fans as Elektra Lopez, recently opened up about her WWE run and sudden release during an appearance on The Fan’s View podcast. Rivera expressed frustration over how her potential as a wrestler was limited and ultimately overlooked.

“I was saying I wanted to be on live events and wanted to work with girls because I want to wrestle. I don’t want to just manage,” Rivera explained. “I can wrestle and when I tried out, I tried out as a wrestler, not as a manager… I also wanted to build a name for myself, not just be in the shadows of the boys.”

Rivera revealed that the release came abruptly and without explanation. “I was on TV that Friday… I get home and it was maybe 2:30 in the afternoon and I get a call, and they told me the news. No reason given,” she said. “I feel like I wasn’t given a fair opportunity… you didn’t really give me an opportunity to show you what I can do when I’m more than just a manager. You brought me up to be in the role and put me in a box and then you cut me because it didn’t work out.”

Her comments shed light on the challenges some talent face when pigeonholed into specific roles, especially when their broader skill sets remain untapped.