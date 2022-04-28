Former WWE Star Teased To Face Wardlow On Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

During this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, MJF cut a backstage promo and made a phone call to a “big man” in regards to a six-figure match against Wardlow on next week’s show. MJF said that the man is bigger than Wardlow and “you can’t teach that” which would seemingly mean that former WWE star Big Cass (W. Morrissey in Impact Wrestling) will be Wardlow’s opponent.

