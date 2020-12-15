Former WWE Superstar Calls Vince McMahon An ‘Old Cuck B*tch’

Former WWE star Ryback commented on this week’s WWE RAW and also responded to a fan that called him out for complaining about WWE:
Watching Raw just doesn’t feel like I’m watching the best or biggest wrestling show or promotion anymore. The entire production lacks energy. Work on that @vincemcmahon you old Cuck bitch. 😘
— The Big Guy (@Ryback) December 15, 2020
I feel bad for you Tony. Stop reading dirt sheets. We produce overwhelmingly positive content and I can’t control if you like hanging out in the sewers. Better yourself and focus on improving your life as I constantly am. I hope life improves for you and you’re staying healthy. https://t.co/DqlYLMRJjT
— The Big Guy (@Ryback) December 14, 2020