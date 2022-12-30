Former WWE Talent Shares Locker Room Story Involving Roman Reigns

Former WWE NXT UK wrestler Sam Gradwell discussed being a part of a 2018 WWE live event in Dublin, Ireland on the Wrestling With Johners Podcast. Gradwell recounted an event-related locker room story.

“I sat down and I looked at the chair in front of me, and I realized that Roman Reigns had set his gear over the chair in front of me, so I was like, ‘Oh s**t, I’ve gotta get out of here, I’ve gotta find a different room. I go to pick up my bag to leave, and Roman walks in and says, ‘No, no, no, you sit there, you’re good,’ and he just sat chatting to me all night.”

“Couldn’t have been more down to earth, couldn’t have been more cool. He watched mine and Jordan [JD McDonagh]’s match, and he gave some of the most helpful feedback I think I’ve ever had.”

