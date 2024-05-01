Former WWE/UFC Commentator Says Everybody Behind The Scenes Couldn’t Stand Ronda Rousey

Former WWE/UFC commentator Jimmy Smith revealed how some people behind the scenes at both companies felt about Ronda Rousey.

On a recent episode of SiriusXM’s Unlocking The Cage with Jimmy Smith, he expressed concern about Rousey’s lack of accountability and previous comments about her MMA losses being caused by concussions.

He also claimed that Rousey, who has criticized WWE and Vince McMahon since her departure last year, was unpopular because of how she treated others.

“I’ve never been a religious person, right? One of the things I’ve always said about God, he gets all the credit, none of the blame. That’s what Ronda Rousey wants. All the credit, none of the blame. I want credit for all my wins, my losses, I had CTE and all this and all that. I’m the greatest to ever do it, but when it didn’t work, it was so, and so, and so and so, and never me. She never gives credit to the people who actually beat her. The idea that ‘I left MMA and went to the WWE because I had concussion problems’ makes no sense. If you haven’t noticed, I don’t talk about things out of school. I don’t talk about things out of school, do I? Behind the scenes in WWE, behind the scenes in UFC, I don’t do that, right? Kind of a personal rule. Let me let you in on something, Ronda, if you are listening. The people behind the scenes, camera people, audio people, the people you can push around and the people you can bully and the people you can talk down to, can’t stand your f*****g a**. Everybody behind the scenes that had to put a mic on Ronda Rousey couldn’t stand her. I asked why and they said that she was a b**ch to us from the moment that she sat down to the moment she got up. Like it’s our fault, she has to do this interview to hype this fight or whatever. She’s miserable and she’s mean to us and we can’t stand her. They were cheering when she got knocked out. That’s what I was told.”

🔊"Everybody behind the scenes, that had to put a mic on Ronda Rousey, couldn't stand her."@jimmysmithmma finally heard enough of Ronda Rousey's media comments & didn't hold back an ounce in his response to them Source: Unlocking the Cage with Jimmy Smith pic.twitter.com/53BUCcaqJT — MMA on SiriusXM (@MMAonSiriusXM) April 29, 2024



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)