Former WWE Writer Believes Adam Cole Will Be Revealed As The Devil In AEW

Former WWE creative writer Freddie Prinze Jr. recently spoke on his podcast, “Wrestling with Freddie,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including how he believes Adam Cole will be revealed as The Devil in AEW.

Prinze Jr. said, “Adam Cole! Adam Cole and he’s been faking the ankle injury-surgery-recovery story the whole time. Isn’t it convenient that his ankle got hurt right around the same time that the devil character came to fruition?”

“I see you, Adam Cole. I see you. I see through it. It’s in his eyes. It’s in the eyes. You can tell when you see him that there’s something evil there and he wants that title and this is how he was going to get it.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.