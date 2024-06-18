Former WWE Writer Says Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn Looks Like A “Slob”

Former WWE writer Vince Russo spoke on Sportskeeda.com’s Legion of RAW podcast about WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn’s segment with Bron Breakker from WWE RAW on June 17th, 2024.

Russo stated the following about Zayn:

“Don’t put Sami Zayn in the ring with Bron Breakker. Seriously, why would you do that? So everybody at home could see just how much Bron Breakker could kill this guy?”

“My biggest pet peeve with Sami Zayn is and I said it a lot, bro, you look like a slob. You look like I don’t know, you put your hair under the shower and then.. I don’t know what.. I saw him on NXT when he was shortcut with the Irish cap, the nice groomed beard, I liked the guy. My biggest problem with this guy is, every time I see him, he looks like a slob.”

