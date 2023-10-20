Four Major Matches For WWE WrestleMania 40 Already Being Teased

WWE WrestleMania 40 preparations have begun ahead of the event next year at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Although WWE is looking ahead to Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on November 4th and Survivor Series in late November, the company is also looking ahead to its biggest event of the year.

Plans for the regular top stars have already begun. Dave Meltzer reported in the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that four matches for WrestleMania 40 are in the works.

The main event is Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes, a rematch from this year’s WrestleMania 39, in which Reigns defeated Rhodes in one of the biggest upsets in Mania history.

Meltzer stated, “Right now based on things told to me and staredowns on television, whether this is for Mania or another big show, the “down the line” teases this week were Reigns vs. Rhodes, Ripley vs. Lynch, Jimmy vs. Jey and Flair vs. Cargill.”